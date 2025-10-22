Iran beat India 2–0 as International Women’s Football returns to Shillong

Shillong, Oct 22: Football fever gripped Shillong as international women’s football returned to the city after nearly a decade, with IR Iran defeating India 2–0 in the opening match of the Women’s Tri-Nation Tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The high-energy clash was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) President Hamletson Dohling, who greeted both teams ahead of kick-off.

The match marked another milestone in Meghalaya’s growing sporting profile, with recent upgrades to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and expanded sports infrastructure positioning the state as a preferred host for national and international football events. Earlier this year, Shillong also hosted the Indian men’s team for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Indian midfielder Sangita Basfore lauded the city’s passionate football culture, saying, “Every time we play in Shillong, the support is overwhelming. The crowd here always turns up in huge numbers to cheer for women’s football.”

The fixture reflected strong coordination between the All India Football Federation (AIFF), MFA, and the Government of Meghalaya, as the state continues to strengthen sports infrastructure ahead of the National Games 2027.

Women’s footballers Bonifilia Shullai and Alisha Lyngdoh were felicitated during the event by the Deputy Chief Minister in the presence of senior officials from the Sports Department and the MFA.