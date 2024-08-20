Ipswich sign Jens Cajuste on loan from Napoli

Ipswich, Aug 20: Ispwich Town have signed Sweden international Jens Cajuste from Napoli on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at Swedish side Orgryte before making the move to FC Midtjylland in 2018, where he won two Danish cups and a Danish Superliga title across a four-year period with the club.

A spell in Ligue 1 followed for Jens, who spent a season at Reims, and then he signed for Napoli in August 2023 where he made 26 Serie A appearances last season. This summer he has featured twice for Sweden, against Denmark and Serbia, and in total he has earned 23 caps for his country’s senior side.

Jens also arrives at Portman Road with European experience having featured in the Champions League for both FC Midtjylland and Gli Azzurri. “This feels great and I’m happy to be here. It took a little while with the negotiations but I’m finally here and I’m very excited," Jens told TownTV. “I’ve had great conversations with the Manager and this seems like a very interesting project. It’s an ambitious club and a team that is progressing.

“I’m a player that works hard and I want to contribute in attack and defence. I want to play as much as possible and I’ll be looking to get some good tackles in!" Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna added: “We’re really happy to add Jens to the squad. He gives us another different profile to our midfield and puts us in a strong position in that department.

“Jens has a lot of experience across top leagues in Europe and in international football. He brings good physical and technical qualities to the squad and he is a very dedicated and committed professional," he added. Ipswich will now face Manchester City in their Premier League match on Saturday. They faced a 2-0 loss against Liverpool in their season opener.