IPL: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans; Cameron Green traded to RCB from MI

New Delhi, Nov 27: A day after the IPL 2024 retentions deadline ended, Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya made a move to his first IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises.

In an official statement, the tournament also said MI has traded Australia all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore, with both trades carried out as per the existing player fees.

Sources had been saying to IANS for the last few days that trades involving Hardik and Green were likely to happen even though they didn’t materialise before the IPL 2024 retentions deadline ended at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 26. It is to be noted that the trade window is open until December 12, a week before the IPL auctions happen in Dubai on December 19.

Hardik led Gujarat to the IPL title in 2022 in their debut season and was the Player of the Match in the final against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In 2023, Gujarat made the IPL final for the second time in as many seasons, finishing as runners-up to the Chennai Super Kings.

“As the first captain of the Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one TATA IPL championship and one appearance in the final. He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team, the Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” said Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, GT.

In both seasons, under Hardik's leadership, Gujarat topped the points table in the league stage. But it was in Mumbai, where Hardik began his IPL career in 2015, at INR 10 lakhs. From an uncapped player, Hardik rose to be Mumbai's vital cog in the wheel as a fast-bowling all-rounder.

“Seeing Hardik back at the Mumbai Indians makes me very happy. It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays for. Hardik’s first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint,” said Akash Ambani, owner of the Mumbai Indians.

He also earned an India cap across all formats and was a member of their IPL title-winning seasons in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Hardik was released by Mumbai ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions and was taken in by Gujarat for INR 15 crores, where he spent two seasons.

In his stint with Gujarat, Hardik amassed 833 runs in 30 innings, with an average of 41.65 and a strike rate of 133.49, hitting six half-centuries. He also took 11 wickets for the franchise at an economy rate of 8.1.

At Mumbai, Hardik will be re-united with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and other members in IPL 2024, which marks his homecoming to the team where he rose to prominence in the cricketing world.

Hardik now becomes the third IPL captain to be traded after Ravichandran Ashwin moved from the Punjab Kings to the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals traded Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi in 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heart-warming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of the Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and the Mumbai Indians."Nita M. Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Green, who was bought for a whopping INR 17.5 crore at the IPL auction in December last year, featured in 16 matches for Mumbai. The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets as Mumbai’s campaign ended in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023.