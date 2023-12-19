IPL Auction: Mitchell Starc surpasses Pat Cummins to become costliest player at Rs 24.75 cr

Guwahati, Dec 19: Pat Cummins couldn’t remain the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for long as Mitchell Starc has been roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs. 24.75 crore.

Mitchell Starc is so far the costliest player in the history of the tournament, followed by Pat Cummins at Rs. 20.5 crore to SRH, Darlyl Mitchell at Rs. 14 crore to CSK, Harshal Patel to PBKS for Rs 11.75 crore. They are the three players who have breached the Rs. 10 crore mark.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.80 crore) have been picked by CSK.

Furthermore, in the first set of capped batters, Rovman Powell (RR, Rs 7.40 crore), Travis Head (SRH, Rs 6.80 crore), Harry Brook (DC, Rs 4 Crore) - were the top buys.

The 10 franchises have over Rs 262 crore to spend on 77 players from a pool of 332 players.