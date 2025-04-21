IPL 2025: Shubman has all the qualities to be a great leader, says Rashid Khan

New Delhi, April 21: Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan lauded the leadership qualities of his captain Shubman Gill, following their dominating start to the IPL 2025 campaign.

GT are currently leading the points table with 10 points in seven matches following their win over Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“Shubman has a very bright future as a leader, not just as a batter but in the way he thinks and understands the game. He comes with a plan. He's very calm, and when you see him on the ground - the way he manages the team, the bowlers, and the overall environment - I think he has all the qualities to be a great leader.

"He's captaining in such a big league, and I think the pressure here is even more than the World Cup. This is the best opportunity for him as a captain to perform under pressure and take bold decisions," Rashid said on JioHotstar’s 'Gen Gold' series.

On his experience with Gujarat Titans, the Afghanistan star said it is a family-like atmosphere in the franchise. "Since I joined this team, the coaching staff and players welcomed me so well. I never felt like I had played for another team for five years before. That’s when the family atmosphere formed, and I started enjoying the game a lot more. My performance improved, and I got more opportunities - even with the bat. It’s very important that when you're in a team, you get some responsibility and there's open discussion," he said.

Rashid termed it one of the biggest moments to lead the side in the 2022 season in Hardik Pandya's absence, which helped him to think differently.

"One of the biggest moments for me was leading Gujarat Titans when Hardik Pandya was unwell during Gujarat Titans’ debut season in the IPL. It was a dream come true. That experience helped me grow, not just in the league but also when I returned to lead Afghanistan. I started thinking differently," he said.

"Compared to 4–5 years ago, I had a shift in mindset. That leadership stint helped me and played a part in Afghanistan reaching the semi-finals in 2024. The IPL exposes you to different conditions and situations that test and shape you into a better leader and player," the spinner added.

Rashid, who is having a subdued season so far with four scalps in seven games, backed his skills to bowl in good areas to build pressure on batters.

"My plan is always to focus on my skills and strengths and bowl in good areas. Whether I get a wicket or not is secondary. If I put pressure from one end, wickets can come from the other. If a batter plays defensively, I’ll attack more and make tactical field changes to force big shots. If the wicket offers support, even defensive play creates chances," he said.

"If there's no help from the surface, I aim to finish my four overs under 25 runs. Ultimately, giving fewer runs helps the team and creates opportunities for other bowlers - even if I don’t take wickets," Rashid added.

Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.



