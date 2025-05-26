IPL 2025: Pacer Blessing Muzarabani joins RCB ahead of playoffs

New Delhi, May 26: Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani has joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Muzarabani was signed by RCB as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi, who will leave to join South Africa for their preparations ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Zimbabwe pacer was signed by the RCB for Rs 75 lakh.

Muzarabani was part of Zimbabwe's historic Test against England at Trent Bridge which the visiting side lost by an innings and 75 runs on Saturday. He finished as the highest wicket-taker for the side with the figures of 3-143.

The 28-year-old will be available for RCB's final league stage game against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Tuesday. He has so far played 70 T20Is for Zimbabwe and has picked 78 wickets. Additionally, he has also represented Zimbabwe in 13 Tests and 55 ODIs.

Muzarabani is yet to feature in an IPL match but has previously served as a net bowler for LSG when RCB's current head coach Andy Flower was part of the former's coaching setup. The duo has also worked together at Multan Sultans in the PSL and Gulf Giants in the ILT20.

On Sunday, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood rejoined the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury to further boost their bowling arsenal for the knockout stages.

Hazlewood, RCB’s leading wicket-taker this season with 18 scalps from just 10 matches, had been out of action since April 27. He returned to Australia during the IPL's brief suspension following cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

He completed rehab at home and resumed training in Brisbane as part of Australia's preparation for the upcoming WTC final against South Africa. Having come through those sessions successfully, he is now back with the RCB squad.

RCB are poised to finish in the top two with a win against LSG in Lucknow. However, the loss would keep them to either third or fourth spot irrespective of the result of Monday's encounter between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

--IANS



