IPL 2025: Loss against SRH could push GT to third or fourth, says Bangar

New Delhi, May 23: Former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar reflected on GT’s defeat to Lucknow Super Giants and said the loss could push Shubman Gill-led side to the third or even fourth place, highlighting that GT need to win their final league game and hope other teams to lose in order finish strong in the league stage.

GT bowlers had a challenging day at office as LSG posted 235/2 in their 20 overs. In reply, Shahrukh Khan slammed a blazing fifty (57 off 29 balls), along with contributions from Sherfane Rutherford (38), captain Gill (35) and Jos Buttler (33), which kept GT in the hunt, however, it wasn’t enough as they fell short by 33 runs.

Despite the defeat, GT are still placed at the top of the standings with 18 points from 13 games. But there are chances they would be dropped to third or foruth as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are placed second and third, respectively, with 17 points each and have two games in their hands. GT, however, has just one game left in the league stage.

“Conceding 235 put the game slightly out of reach. But the middle order – especially Rutherford and Shahrukh – brought them close. At 24 balls and 54 runs needed with 7 wickets in hand, you'd back the batting side these days. They’ll be disappointed not to finish stronger. Now, they must win the final game and hope two other teams drop points. This loss could push them to third or even fourth on the table," Bangar said on JioHotstar.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra highlighted the pressure on GT’s batting depth heading into the IPL play-offs and said, "Jos Buttler will leave after the play-offs, and Kusal Mendis will slot in at No. 3. That puts added pressure on Rutherford and Shahrukh. They did well today, kept GT in the game, but the bigger question is – what was the quality of bowling they faced? In the play-offs, that standard goes up.

"Rahul Tewatia hasn't made much of an impact this season. And for the second game in a row, GT’s top three failed to cross 50 – something that hadn’t happened all season. It’s worrying to see the top order lose steam at the business end."

Chopra further discussed how the top two spots may shuffle with the results of the remaining league fixtures.

"A change is coming. RCB vs PBKS – I think one of them drops a game. MI vs PBKS is also crucial. Don’t rule out SRH – they beat LSG and have game-changers. One big innings, like Marsh’s today, can shake things up. I won’t be surprised if the top four look completely different,"

Bangar added,"I don’t see RCB falling out of the top two. The second spot, however, is still wide open – Punjab Kings can certainly grab it.”

It was Mitchell Marsh's masterclass that powered LSG to a clinical victory over GT. He slammed his maiden IPL century (117 off 56 balls) as LSG posted a mammoth score of 235/2.

Chopra praised Marsh’s resurgence this IPL, and said, “He was bought cheap – a steal – and sometimes that fires you up. Earlier, he had a big price tag and low returns. This year, he’s come in differently. The Ekana pitch suits him – ball comes on nicely. And his sixes? When he hits, they stay hit. Shot selection has also improved. He’s showing real class."

