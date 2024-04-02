IPL 2024: Stuart Broad excited about 'Virat Kohli vs Mayank Yadav' battle in RCB-LSG clash

New Delhi, April 2: England pace bowling legend Stuart Broad has said that he is excited about the battle between Virat Kohli and young pacer Mayank Yadav during the IPL 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scheduled on Tuesday.

The young LSG pacer Mayank became an overnight sensation after clocking the fastest delivery (155.8 KMPH) bowled in the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings.

He show-cased his pace and talent to help Lucknow secure their first win of the season. With impressive figures of 3 for 27 in his four overs, Yadav's performance was exceptional, earning him the Player of the Match Award.

On the other hand, Kohli scored two back-to-back fifties in three matches for RCB, is the joint-highest run getter with 181 runs at an average of 90.50.

"I’m really excited about the battle between Virat Kohli versus Mayank Yadav. One of the best IPL debuts you’ll ever see, 156KMPH and three wickets, challenging world class batters, beating them with pace, incredible control of the line going over middle and leg stump," Broad said on official broadcaster Star Sports' Cricket live show.

"Going to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, one of the best batting grounds in the world, of course that’s going to be a challenge for any 21 year old bowler, but that’s where you do all your learning, at the top level, in these sort of environments, and those sort of atmospheres. So, he’ll be full of energy, full of excitement after what happened a few days ago. So, I’d love to see him get another run and take some wickets," he added.

Broad also reckoned that Faf du Plessis led side should definitely make changes to their bowling line up for their match against Lucknow.

RCB have lost two games while defending totals and won one while chasing and are sitting ninth in the table. On the other hand, LSG are sixth with one win and a loss in two games.

"I think when Virat Kohli is in that type of form, you can almost bank him, Faf and Maxwell to get you up to a good score, but their bowling line up has just looked a bit naive and not delivered the tactics that I’m sure the coaches would have wanted them to. So, bring a bit of experience with Lockie Ferguson, genuine pace and maybe Reece Topley with a different angle who can swing the ball as well. So, yeah, that’s options available to them," he added.

RCB will host LSG at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru in their fourth match on Tuesday.

LSG doesn’t have the best of records against RCB, having lost three and won one of our four IPL meetings so far. However, they did win in the only match they played in Bengaluru.