IPL 2024: Riyan Parag snatches Orange Cap from Virat Kohli

Guwahati, April 2: Assam lad Riyan Parag dropped back-to-back mature performances and stepped up for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets on Monday to register their third consecutive win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The in-form Riyan Parag once again played very well and smashed another half century for RR this season.

Following today's innings of unbeaten 54 runs off 39 balls, Riyan also became the current highest run scorer of IPL 2024, snatching the 'Orange Cap' from Virat Kohli.

After the match, Riyan Parag said, “There is nothing special, to be honest, in my batting. I keep it simple instead of doing too much. Earlier, when I wasn't getting runs, I would think too much and try different things. This year, I am keeping this simple: watch the ball and hit the ball," Riyan Parag said after the match.”



"This (number 4 and the team losing early wickets) is the exact same situation when I go to bat in the domestic circuit. When Jos bhai (Buttler) and Ash bhai (Ashwin) got out suddenly, I thought of doing exactly what I would have done in these situations in domestic cricket. It was a calculative approach," he added.



Meanwhile, the proud father of Riyan Parag said, “I have been optimistic about Riyan Parag since childhood. I am hoping that one day my child will make it to the India team. I always wanted that one day a good cricket player would come out of Assam. We expect more players to emerge from Assam like Riyan in the coming days.”



The Guwahati-born cricketer has so far scored 181 runs in three matches at an average of 181.

