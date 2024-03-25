86 years of service to the nation
IPL 2024 full schedule unveiled: Final in Chennai on May 26

Guwahati, March 25: The BCCI unveiled the complete schedule for the remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday.

Initially, only the schedules for the first 21 games were released due to the impending general elections.

As per the updated schedule, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator matches on May 21 and 22, respectively. Chennai will host the Qualifier 2 on May 24, followed by the final showdown on May 26.





