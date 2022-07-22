84 years of service to the nation
IPL 2022 Prize Pool: How Much the Teams Brought Home

By The Assam Tribune

The 2022 Indian Premier League is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments around the world. It's something that many cricket fans dare not miss.

While the IPL season is always an exciting time for cricket fans because of the thrilling matches and excellent odds offered on sites like 10CRIC, it is also what many IPL players are looking forward to. Aside from the possibility of winning a prestigious tournament, there's also what's to be won.

Even if the recent IPL has already concluded, many are curious to know what happens when teams win or at least do well and place as runners-up. If you're curious to know the prizes at stake for doing excellent in the tournament, this is the article to read.

Recently Concluded IPL Season

The last edition of the biggest cricket tournament each year concluded with Gujarat Titans as the champions after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final that took place in Ahmedabad. This is Gujarat's first championship and first year in the IPL.

The squad is led by Hardik Pandya and they won by 7 wickets. While Gujarat is the champion this season, the last four teams this season are still winners based on the prizes that they brought home.

The champions got Rs 20 crore and the runner-up, Rajasthan Royals got a check for Rs 12.50 crore. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore got a check of Rs 7 crore after reaching the second qualifier and ending up in third place. Lucknow Super Giants got a check for Rs 6.5 crore after finishing in the fourth position.

Aside from the top four teams, there were also several awards given by the end of the season. One of them is the Orange Cap awardee which was given to Jos Butler with 863 runs. The Orange Cap winner will get a check of 15 lakhs. Butler was followed by KL Rahul Quinton De Kock, Hardik Pandya, and Shubman Gil.

Another award is the Purple Cap which was given to Yuzvendra Chahal with 27 wickets. He'll also receive a check worth 15 lakhs. Chahal is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, umran Malik, and Kuldeep Yadav.

The IPL's Most Valuable Player this year is Rajasthan Royal's, Jos Buttler. This award gave Butler an additional check worth 15 lakhs. Here are the other awards that were given this season and how much the players won:

  • Super Striker (12 lakhs): Royal Challenger Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik with a 183.33 strike rate
  • Perfect Catch of the Season (15 lakhs): Lucknow Super Giants' Evin Lewis for his catch during the match with Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Emerging Player (12 lakhs): Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran malik with 22 wickets, bowling average of 20.18, and economy of 9.03
  • Power Player (20 lakhs): Rajasthan Royal's Jos Buttler with 863 runs
  • Man of the Final Match (12 lakhs): Gujarat Titan's Hardik Pandya
  • Crack it Sixes of the Season (12 lakhs): Rajasthan Royal's Jos Buttler
  • Game Changer of the Season (12 lakhs): Rajasthan Royal's Jos Buttler

IPL Championship Prize Over the Years

Here's how big the prize money is for the IPL championship title since the league started in 2018:

  • IPL 2008 – 4.8 crore
  • IPL 2009 – 6 crore
  • IPL 2010 – 8 crore
  • IPL 2011 – 10 crore
  • IPL 2012 – 10 crore
  • IPL 2013 – 10 crore
  • IPL 2014 – 15 crore
  • IPL 2015 – 15 crore
  • IPL 2016 – 20 crore
  • IPL 2017 – 15 crore
  • IPL 2018 – 20 crore
  • IPL 2019 – 20 crore
  • IPL 2020 – 10 crore
  • IPL 2021 – 20 crore

That said, there is a chance of an increase in the prize pool next year. There's no confirmation but an IPL official told InsideReport that there is already a discussion about this.

In an interview, the official said, "That (increasing prize money) is currently under discussion. The prize money should be increased by 20-25% from next year. But the amount is not yet final. There should be a decision next year before the tournament."

The official explained why the increase hasn't been on the table in the last few years. According to this person, they have dealt with so many changes when it comes to budget related to the COVID 19 pandemic, and this is why an increase didn't happen in the last few years.

However, despite this, the IPL was able to increase the purse money of the franchises, so it's not unlikely that an increase will also apply to the prize pool. We just have to wait and see what the BCCI will have in place for the next season, which is still unannounced until today.


The Assam Tribune


