IOA planning for comprehensive support schemes for former Olympians

New Delhi, June 23: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is set to introduce comprehensive medical health insurance and pension schemes for all former Olympians. The announcement was made by IOA President and legendary athlete PT Usha on Sunday, marking a significant step towards athlete-centric reforms within the organisation.

Speaking at an event honouring Gurbachan Singh Randhawa on International Olympic Day, Usha revealed that she has proposed these recommendations to the IOA's Executive Committee, which is expected to deliberate on the initiative soon. The IOA plans to independently fund these expenses, underscoring its commitment to the well-being of former athletes who have brought glory to the nation.



"The IOA is committed to taking athlete-centric steps, and one of these is providing medical insurance and pension for all our ex-Olympians," Usha said. "We have submitted the proposal to the Executive Committee for all ex-Olympians. It is a small gesture from the IOA to support our former athletes. We must remember and support all our ex-Olympians."



The inspiration for this proposal came to Usha after witnessing the struggles of former Indian archer Limba Ram, who has been battling severe health issues. Limba, once a beacon of hope in Indian archery, now faces significant health challenges, highlighting the pressing need for a robust support system for retired athletes. Usha's proposal aims to ensure that no former Olympian has to endure financial hardship in the face of medical emergencies or during their post retirement years. This initiative is a testament to the IOA's recognition of the sacrifices and contributions of athletes who have represented India on the grandest stage of all the Olympic Games.

The proposed medical health insurance scheme will cover a wide range of medical expenses, ensuring that former Olympians receive the best possible care without the burden of financial strain. The pension scheme, on the other hand, will provide a steady source of income, helping athletes maintain a dignified standard of living after their retirement from competitive sports.