Introductory Volleyball course for coaches to be held in Guwahati from May 3

Guwahati, Apr 30: In a significant development for grassroots volleyball in India, Guwahati will host an FIVB Level 1 Coaches Course from May 3 to 8. The course is being organised by the FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) Volleyball Foundation in collaboration with the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL), under the banner of the Assam Volleyball Mission 100.

The upcoming course is part of the global governing body’s continued commitment to support the BVL, which has emerged as a model initiative in community-driven sports. Notably, BVL was awarded the prestigious Silver Certificate of Excellence at the 39th FIVB World Congress held in Portugal in November 2024 — becoming the first project from India and one of the few globally to receive such recognition.

This year, the BVL is also launching its nationwide grassroots programme “Volleyball360”, in partnership with the Dani Sports Foundation. As part of its inclusive approach, 25% of the 45 seats sanctioned for the Level 1 course have been reserved for coaches from outside Assam. A total of 12 spots have been allocated to applicants from remote districts across India, with a focus on those who have previously volunteered with BVL during their NIS internships. Among these, four are women coaches hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Telangana.

The course will be led by a certified FIVB instructor, and successful participants will receive official certificates in accordance with FIVB guidelines. In addition to the standard curriculum, specialised sessions on ‘Safeguarding’ and ‘Sports Psychology’ will be offered, tailored for coaches working at the grassroots level.

The inaugural ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Sarusajai Stadium on May 3.

Speaking on the development, former India volleyball captain and founder of BVL, Abhijit Bhattacharya, said: “It is a matter of pride that, because of BVL, the world governing body of volleyball has chosen Guwahati as the venue for this prestigious course. This is not just a boost for Assam, but for the entire country. I believe such programmes will help Indian volleyball rise to new heights and continue making a meaningful difference in our communities.”