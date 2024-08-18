Inspired by Sunil Chhetri, Parthib Gogoi aims for glory

Guwahati, Aug 18: Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has inspired countless young athletes across the nation, motivating them to pursue the beautiful game. For many, meeting Chhetri and sharing the dressing room and training ground with him is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that fuels their dreams.

Parthib Gogoi, a 21-year-old forward from NorthEast United FC, is driven by his desire to excel for his club and secure a place in the senior national team. Meeting Chhetri during the national camp in Bhubaneswar in May was a significant milestone in his career.

"I grew up watching him play and always tried to emulate him," Parthib shared in an exclusive interview with The Assam Tribune.

Although Parthib was close to earning his spot on the national team, an untimely injury dashed his hopes. However, his interaction with Chhetri during the camp has been a source of motivation and strength. "What's remarkable about him is that he listens to the juniors too. His words of advice have been incredibly motivating, especially mentally. I will always be grateful to him," Parthib said.

Chhetri's influence on Parthib is evident. With renewed motivation, Parthib is working harder to deliver better results for his club and earn a call-up to the national team. "Last time, it didn't work out, but that's okay. I'm working hard and I'm hopeful – both for myself and for Indian football. Everyone knows what the new coach (Manolo Marquez) has achieved here in India. I'm looking forward to playing under him; it will be exciting," Parthib said confidently.

Durand Cup:

NorthEast United FC has started strong in the ongoing Durand Cup, winning all three of their Group E matches held in Kokrajhar. "We are here to win matches and, hopefully, the final as well," Parthib said. The Durand Cup marks the beginning of the Indian domestic season, with the Indian Super League (ISL) and other leagues set to follow.

Parthib also reflected on playing in Kokrajhar, a football-crazy town in western Assam. "I was just a kid when I first visited Kokrajhar, accompanying my elder brother Pragyan for a trial. This is my first time playing here, and it's a wonderful experience with packed stadiums. Even when the local team or we aren't playing, the stands are filled with passionate football fans. For them, football is everything, and that motivates us players a lot," he said.

Parthib hails from Sivasagar, and his love for the game was instilled in him and his brother by their father, Paban Gogoi. Paban and some friends started a football academy where Parthib and his elder brother learned the basics of the game. Since then, their journey began, and today, Parthib is one of Assam's brightest football prospects.