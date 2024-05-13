86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports

Injured Ramit Tandon bows out of Squash World Championships

By IANS

New Delhi, May 13: India's Ramit Tandon was forced to retire due to an injury in his second round match against world No 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the Squash World Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

World No 36 Tandon was trailing 3-4 in the second game when he sustained a calf injury following an inspiring performance in the opening game which former world champion ElShorbagy won 11-8.

It was Tandon’s first meeting with the former Egyptian English world No 1.

World No. 36 Indian, who gained a direct entry into the tournament, registered a comfortable win over World No. 57, Faraz Khan of the United States, 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 in the first round.

IANS


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X