Injured Ramit Tandon bows out of Squash World Championships

New Delhi, May 13: India's Ramit Tandon was forced to retire due to an injury in his second round match against world No 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the Squash World Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

World No 36 Tandon was trailing 3-4 in the second game when he sustained a calf injury following an inspiring performance in the opening game which former world champion ElShorbagy won 11-8.

It was Tandon’s first meeting with the former Egyptian English world No 1.

World No. 36 Indian, who gained a direct entry into the tournament, registered a comfortable win over World No. 57, Faraz Khan of the United States, 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 in the first round.