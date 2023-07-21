IndvsWI: Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag, becomes fifth highest run-scorer in Test Cricket for India

Guwahati, July 21: Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone in his illustrious career. During the second test match against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, Kohli surpassed Virender Sehwag's record to become the fifth highest runs scorer in test cricket for India.

With the unbeaten 87 runs on Thursday, Kohli's total test runs reached 8642, achieved in 111 matches, at an impressive average of 49.38 and a staggering 28 centuries in the longest format of the game.

The records continue to tumble, as Kohli not only surpassed Virender Sehwag's total of 8586 runs but also left behind former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden, who scored 8625 runs in his test career.

As the star batsman for India, Kohli is now eyeing the records set by some of the all-time greats in the game. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar remains at the top of the list of most test runs for India, with 15,921 runs in 200 test matches at an average of 53.78. Following closely is Rahul Dravid with 13288 runs in 168 Tests, and then Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman with 10122 runs in 125 matches and 8781 runs in 134 matches, respectively.

Furthermore, in the opening day of second test, India put up a commendable performance, finishing at 288 for 4. Kohli, who was playing his 500th international game, seemed determined to make it memorable, inching closer to a century with an unbeaten score of 87.

The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a perfect start for India, sharing a solid partnership of 139 runs. Rohit scored an impressive 80, while Jaiswal contributed 57 runs to set the stage for the rest of the team.

During the afternoon session, West Indies' bowlers displayed resilience and managed to dismiss key Indian batters, including Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Ajinkya Rahane. India struggled to score in the second session, managing only 61 runs in 24.4 overs.