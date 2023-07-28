IndvsWI: India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI, sets multiple records

Guwahati, July 28: India continued its winning spree against the West Indies, securing a comprehensive 5-wicket win in the first ODI of the three-match series at Kensington Oval.

Captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss decided to invite the home team to bat first. As the West Indies batters came to bat they struggled to cope with India's relentless bowling attack.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav exhibited their excellent bowling skills, wreaking havoc with figures of 3/37 and 4/6, respectively. West Indies were bowled out for a low total of 114 runs in just 23 overs.

Despite the modest target, India also lost 5 wickets. In a tactical move, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli altered the batting order, sending lower-order batsmen in to get valuable time on the crease. Youngster Ishan Kishan stood out with a composed half-century, scoring 52 runs off 46 balls. However, other batsmen struggled, causing a little trouble in the chase.

Nonetheless, India managed to chase down the target with 5 wickets in hand, reaching victory at the 22.5-over.

This remarkable win marked India's ninth consecutive ODI victory against the West Indies, showcasing their absolute dominance in the format. Moreover, the match at Kensington Oval witnessed several record-breaking moments:

India achieved the victory with the most balls to spare despite losing five or more wickets in an ODI. Then, the Indian bowlers also made the record of bowling out their opponents in the fewest overs.

Left-arm spinners for the first claimed an unprecedented seven wickets for India in an ODI, with both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja leading the charge. Additionally, Ravindra Jadeja becomes the most ODI wicket taker for India against West Indies. West Indies also registered some unfavourable records as fewest overs batted in an all-out innings while batting first. It was the lowest total for the West Indies at their home ground.

The next ODI will be played on Saturday at the same venue. India will be aiming to clinch the series, while the home team is still in pursuit of their first victory against India in this tour.