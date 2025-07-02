India’s tail is wagging no more, says Irfan Pathan

Guwahati, July 2: With India’s lower-order batting coming under fire following another collapse in the first Test against England, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has called for a cultural shift in the team’s training approach and team composition.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune and select media outlets on Tuesday, Pathan expressed concern over the growing gap between skill development and specialisation in the current setup — with bowlers rarely batting in the nets, and batters giving up bowling altogether.

“There are two key points I'd like to make,” said Pathan. “When sidearm throw downs became the norm in training, many batters stopped bowling in the nets. During my time — and even more so in the era before — players like Sachin Tendulkar used to love bowling. He often troubled us in the nets and developed a skill that helped the team in key moments.”

Pathan, who played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India between 2003 and 2012, reminded that Tendulkar's part-time bowling had once dismissed Moin Khan in Multan (2004) and Steve Waugh in Adelaide — moments that proved decisive. “These days, batsmen would just bat and bowlers would bowl their quota. There's been a cultural shift.”

Pathan, who claimed 100 Test wickets and scored a memorable century against Pakistan in 2007, said bowlers are now increasingly cautious due to workload management protocols.

“With so much talk around workload, many bowlers are limiting how much they bowl. But I believe the more you bowl, the better you get. Injuries usually happen at the beginning of the season. Look at Mohammed Siraj — he’s bowled more overs than Jasprit Bumrah, but is relatively injury-free.”

India lost the first Test by five wickets after lower-order collapses in both innings. From 430 for 3, India folded for 471 in the first innings, losing 7 wickets for 41. The second innings saw another slide, from 333 for 4 to 364 all out.

As the second Test begins at Edgbaston on July 2, Pathan suggested that all-rounder Washington Sundar may be a better fit than wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, purely for batting depth.

“Yes, it’s a tough call. If Kuldeep bats at No. 8, the tail looks longer. The team needs to figure out what’s more important — batting depth or spin variety,” he said.

“I won’t be surprised if, later in the series, India opts for a proper five-bowler attack with Kuldeep included. But before doing that, the management must fix the lower-order batting. We’ve been folding like a pack of cards.”

Pathan also advocated for youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy, saying his ability to bat and bowl could give India the balance it needs. “If Nitish can bowl 8-10 overs now and potentially 15 in the future, he can bat at No. 7 and be your fifth bowler. That would solve many problems.”

In the pace department, Pathan backed Bengal’s Akash Deep as the ideal replacement if Bumrah is rested. “Akash Deep is very much in the Mohammed Shami mould — straight seam, zip off the pitch, and the ability to surprise batters. If Bumrah doesn’t play, he’s the guy to bring in.”

He also praised left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, saying: “I’ve always said left is right. It creates a beautiful angle. But what impresses me more is Arshdeep’s control. His alignment is spot on, and that was missing in the last match.”

With India trailing in the series, Pathan believes it’s not just about personnel changes but also rethinking player development. “Let’s be clear — I’m not saying players don’t work hard, or the management isn’t pushing them. But if bowlers contribute 30–40 runs down the order, it adds immense value. That’s what we’re missing.”