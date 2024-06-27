India's Santhosh Suvarna wins his second World Series of Poker title

New Delhi, June 27: Indian Poker maestro Santhosh Suvrana scripted history by winning his second bracelet in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) and taking home a record prize money of over Rs 45 crore. He ran an eventful 3-day feat at the WSOP where he battled with the best poker players from across the world, emerging as a winner of the prestigious event.

Suvarna is a successful businessman from Bangalore and a recognised Poker player in the Indian and International Poker circuits. He used to initially compete in tournaments in India. Santhosh’s win in the ‘Super High Roller’ event has placed him in the current top 100 in the all time money list in the world. His triumph in the World Series of Poker will inspire and encourage players from across India to make a mark on the world Poker map.

Poker is a recognised mind sport and leading Poker platforms like PokerBaazi are working towards building a multi faceted Poker ecosystem in India. The company in the last few years has made notable contributions by releasing content and educational material to help players build strategic gameplay in addition to furthering a Poker tournament culture in India.



“I believe that Indian Poker is entering its Golden period and Santhosh’s win has confirmed this belief. In the last few years we have seen an up tick in Indian players participating in coveted global Poker tournaments and wins like these reiterate that India is set to dominate the world Poker circuits. Congratulations to him for making India proud," said Navkiran Singh, founder & CEO of Baazi Games. They have launched marquee IPs like National Poker Series India, the country’s most prestigious Poker event and G.O.A.T., the single biggest tournament with the largest prize money in India.

