84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports

India's Anahat Singh wins Asian Junior Squash title in U-15 category

By PTI

New Delhi, Jun 19: Promising Indian player Anahat Singh won the gold medal in the girls Under-15 category at the Asian Juniors Squash Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The tournament, which started in the picturesque beach town on Wednesday, concluded on Sunday. The 14-year-old Anahat defeated Kwong Ena of Hong Kong 3-0 in the final to claim the top prize. She reached the finals without dropping a single game in the tournament.

Anahat had defeated Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-0 in the semi-finals. So far, Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles, two national championships and eight international titles.

She is the only Indian girl to win the US Junior Open in any category and the British Junior Open. At 14, Anahat will be the youngest player to represent India at the World Juniors Squash Championships in Nancy, France later this year.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in tea garden areas evacuated

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in...

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of Agniveers in Assam Police, the week that was

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of...

Next Story
Similar Posts
India

New Delhi, Jun 19: Promising Indian player Anahat Singh won the gold medal in the girls Under-15 category at the Asian Juniors Squash Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The tournament, which started in the picturesque beach town on Wednesday, concluded on Sunday. The 14-year-old Anahat defeated Kwong Ena of Hong Kong 3-0 in the final to claim the top prize. She reached the finals without dropping a single game in the tournament.

Anahat had defeated Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-0 in the semi-finals. So far, Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles, two national championships and eight international titles.

She is the only Indian girl to win the US Junior Open in any category and the British Junior Open. At 14, Anahat will be the youngest player to represent India at the World Juniors Squash Championships in Nancy, France later this year.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in tea garden areas evacuated

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in...

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of Agniveers in Assam Police, the week that was

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of...

Similar Posts
X
X