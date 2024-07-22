Indian women’s hockey team completes intensive training session at Indian Naval Academy

New Delhi, July 22: The Indian women’s hockey team has successfully completed a unique and intensive training session at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kannur, Kerala, held from July 15 to 21. The transformative camp, conducted in the disciplined environment of the INA, was aimed to enhance the team’s skills and foster a spirit of unity and resilience.

The camp was designed to instill key values such as team building, mental strengthening, risk capabilities, discipline, self-defence, survival techniques, and leadership skills.



Participants engaged in challenging activities that promoted camaraderie and mutual support, emphasising the importance of teamwork and shared responsibility. Through rigorous physical and mental exercises, team members developed resilience and risk assessment abilities.



Also, the camp’s structured routines enhanced focus and commitment, while practical self-defence and survival techniques equipped individuals with essential skills for unforeseen circumstances.



Leadership qualities were honed through role playing exercises, decision making scenarios, and opportunities to lead teams in demanding situations, preparing participants for various life and professional challenges, as per Hockey India release.



The list of activities conducted during the camp



1. Boat Pulling: Emphasised unity, cooperation, and perseverance as team members synchronised efforts to achieve common goals, fostering resilience and adaptability.



2. Obstacle Course: Promoted collaboration, strategic thinking, and resilience as participants navigated challenges together, encouraging creative problem-solving and effective communication.



3. Endurance Runs: Cultivated perseverance, solidarity, and strategic planning as teams navigated long distances together, fostering camaraderie and mutual support.



4. Motivational and Leadership Lectures: Military leaders and battle survivours shared stories of courage and determination, inspiring participants to overcome adversity and emphasising the importance of leadership and strategic thinking.



5. Unarmed Combat Training: Instilled confidence, self-defence skills, and empowerment, enhancing physical fitness and mental resilience while fostering unity and mutual support among team members.



6. Swimming/5m Jumps: Promoted physical fitness, mental resilience, and adaptability, showcasing the importance of teamwork in overcoming challenges.



7. Naval Drill: Taught discipline, coordination, and operational readiness, preparing teams to respond effectively to dynamic environments and unforeseen circumstances.



8. Tug of War: Highlighted strength, strategy, and unity, fostering camaraderie and mutual support as teams worked together to achieve common goals.



Moreover, a detailed day-wise activity program was provided and posted on the main notice board of the team’s accommodation, while Lt. Hari Prakasam V M coordinated and liaised all activities. Also, a specially designed uniform for the camp was issued to all players and coaches upon arrival at INA, which is set against the backdrop of Ezhimala's seven hills.

Furthermore, a friendly hockey match was conducted between the academy hockey team and the Indian team, followed by an interactive session with INA cadets. This exhilarating session provided cadets with insights into the life of a national player and exposed players to the experiences of military cadets.



Speaking about the camp, Indian women’s team chief coach Harendra Singh said, "Over the past week, the Indian Naval Academy has graciously opened its doors and provided unparalleled training to our Indian Women's Hockey team. The Academy's dedication to mental strengthening and team bonding has transformed these young athletes into more competitive and resilient individuals."



"Under the guidance of exemplary officers, our players have undergone rigorous training that will benefit them not only in hockey but in all aspects of their lives. The demanding drills have pushed them beyond their limits, reinforcing the mental toughness and perseverance needed to excel.



"The skills and discipline they have acquired here are invaluable. This experience has undoubtedly prepared our team to face any challenge on and off the field with renewed confidence and determination," he added.



Deputy Commandant Indian Naval Academy Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan said, "We were honoured to host the Indian Women’s Hockey Team at the Indian Naval Academy. This training camp was designed to provide them with a holistic development experience, focusing on mental toughness, discipline, and leadership.



"The athletes engaged in various activities that tested their limits and encouraged them to work as a cohesive unit. It was inspiring to see their dedication and resilience throughout the camp. We are confident that the skills and values they have acquired here will serve them well in their future endeavours, both in sports and in life."