Indian shooting team for Cyprus Shotgun World Cup announced

New Delhi, Feb 25: Tokyo Olympian Kynan Chenai and seasoned Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be the top attractions in the 12-strong Indian squad for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun scheduled between May 3 to 12, 2025 in Nicosia, Cyprus, has been announced. As per the national selection policy, shooters ranked 4-6 in the India rankings of the respective individual events have been selected for this particular World Cup.

Tokyo Olympian Kynan Chenai will lead the men’s trap trio while Paris Olympian Rajeshwari Kumari will headline the women’s trap competition, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed on Monday. The skeet discipline will also have a couple of Olympians in their ranks in Nicosia, a legacy world shotgun venue. India’s most decorated men’s skeet exponent Mairaj Ahmad Khan will line up for yet another World Cup assignment while Maheshwari Chauhan finds a place in the women’s skeet event.

The Nicosia Shotgun World Cup follows two back-to-back combined (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) ISSF world cups, the first two of the year, in Argentina and Peru respectively, in April. The NRAI had recently announced teams for the first two World Cups of the season with Paris Olympics double bronze medal-winner Manu Bhaker will be the only one participating in two individual events in the World Cups.