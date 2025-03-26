Indian football can learn valuable lessons from cricket: Juan Pedro Benali

Guwahati, Mar 26: It was just another day at the office for Juan Pedro Benali, the head coach of NorthEast United FC. Having worked across Europe, Africa, and Asia in various roles, Benali lives and breathes football. After an intense training session at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, he took a brief pause to celebrate his 56th birthday with his players.

And then he got ready for an interaction with The Assam Tribune in the sidelines.

“Yes, a little bit,” Benali said when asked if he had been following cricket since arriving in India in 2023. “I like it when India plays. I am also learning a little about the rules of the game, but it is not easy for me. It is a bit too long, and sometimes it gets boring.”

Despite his unfamiliarity with the sport, Benali believes Indian football can learn valuable lessons from cricket.

“We need to learn a lot from cricket — especially in terms of using technology,” he remarked. “Indian football must develop in terms of implementing technology on the field, as it will help players improve. We must also take inspiration from cricket in terms of marketing and attracting fans to the stadium.”

Recently, Benali extended his stay with NorthEast United FC until 2027, underscoring the importance of continuity in football.

“Continuity is crucial,” he explained. “When a coach or player stays at a club for a long time, it becomes their home. There is a sense of belonging, something to fight for beyond money. You fight for your family, for those who love the club. The club becomes part of you.”

Benali’s tenure has seen him become immensely popular among NorthEast United supporters, though he humbly attributes the club’s progress to collective effort.

“I am just the face of a hardworking team,” he said. “From the technical staff, medical team, ground staff, management, and players — everyone works tirelessly. The club’s progress is thanks to all of them.”





Building for the future:

Benali envisions a future where NorthEast United FC becomes a force to be reckoned with.

“We want to make this team great. We want to reach a stage where we have a strong grassroots system and do not always need to look outside for players. Opposing teams should think twice before facing NorthEast United,” he asserted.

With a robust developmental system, Benali believes silverware will eventually follow. His ultimate ambition is to see NorthEast United represent India in Asian competitions.

“When we first arrived, attracting players was a challenge. Now, everyone wants to join NorthEast United. That means we are doing something right,” he stated. “Scouting has become easier, but we must continue identifying young talent. We do not want to be a club that fluctuates between success and struggle. We need solid roots.”

One of his greatest sources of pride is seeing NorthEast United players don the national team jersey.





The future of Indian football:





When asked about India’s potential in football, Benali remained optimistic.

“India is a vast country. If even 10 per cent of the population loves football, that is 150 million people — three times the population of Spain!” he pointed out. “Football is growing, and when you see kids playing on the streets, you know the future is bright.”

The NorthEast United coach was pleasantly surprised by the number of young fans who idolise home-grown players.

“Everyone dreams of becoming Messi or Ronaldo, but now I hear kids say they want to be like Redeem Tlang. That shows how much Indian football is evolving,” said Benali before preparing to leave for Shillong to watch India versus Bangladesh match.

NorthEast United FC will play against Jamshedpur FC on March 30 in the playoffs.











