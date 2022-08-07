84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports

Indian chess legend Anand becomes FIDE deputy president

By PTI
Indian chess legend Anand becomes FIDE deputy president
X

Photo: Meta

Chennai, Aug 7: Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand was on Sunday elected deputy president of FIDE, the sport's world governing body, while incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term.

Five-time world champion Anand was part of Dvorkovich's team. Dvorkovich received 157 votes as against 16 by his rival Andrii Baryshpolets while the number of invalid votes was 1 and abstentions stood at 5.


The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress which is being conducted here alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad.

PTI


More in Entertainment
From Assams introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden lands for tourism in Assam, the week that was

From Assam's introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden...

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Next Story
Similar Posts
Indian chess legend Anand becomes FIDE deputy president

Chennai, Aug 7: Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand was on Sunday elected deputy president of FIDE, the sport's world governing body, while incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term.

Five-time world champion Anand was part of Dvorkovich's team. Dvorkovich received 157 votes as against 16 by his rival Andrii Baryshpolets while the number of invalid votes was 1 and abstentions stood at 5.


The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress which is being conducted here alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad.

PTI


More in Entertainment
From Assams introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden lands for tourism in Assam, the week that was

From Assam's introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden...

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Similar Posts
X
X