India Women win toss, opt to bat against England in CWG semifinal

Birmingham, Aug 6: Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against England in the cricket semi-final match of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Both sides fielded an unchanged playing XI from their last match.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

England: Nat Sciver (capt), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn.