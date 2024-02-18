India women scripts history, crowned champions in Badminton Asia Team championships

Malayasia, Feb 18: The Indian women's team on Sunday scripted history after clinching their first-ever Badminton Asia Team Championships title, beating Thailand in the summit clash.

The Indian team, led by ace shuttler PV Sindhu, defeated Thailand 3-2 to clinch the historic title.



Sindhu gave India an early lead with a 21-12, 21-12 win over world no. 17 Katethong Supanida in the opening match. Then the women's pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand doubled India's lead after registering a 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 win over Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.



But the Thai shuttlers were quick to turn the table by taking the next two matches, as Ashmita Chaliha lost in straight games 11-21, 14-21, to Busanan Ongbanrunhphan and the women's duo of Shruti and Priya went down 11-21, 9-11, to Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard.



Once again, the 17-year-old Amol Kharb delivered when it mattered the most as she held onto her nerves and defeated Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14, 21-9 in the decider to wrap up the historic win for India.

