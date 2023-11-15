India wins toss, opts to bat against NZ in semi-final clash at ICC World Cup

Guwahati, Nov 15: The much awaited semi-finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand began on Wednesday afternoon. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat against New Zealand in the semi-final clash held at Wankhede Stadium.

During the toss, Rohit Sharma said, “We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good pitch. Looks like on the slower side. Whatever we do, we need to do well. I think it was back in 2019 when we played the semis. New Zealand is one of the most consistent sides. Constantly, talking about how important it is about turning up on that day. Same team.”

While NZ captain Kane Williamson said, “We would have batted first. Hopefully, some dew later. Amazing occasion. Four years ago, similar situation but a different location. They have been playing some good cricket. Always a building phase between the tournaments. Need to assess what is in front of you when the tournament starts. We are going with the same team from the previous match.”

It may be mentioned that India entered the semi-finals after a back-to-back win in the World Cup campaign and securing the top position in the points table.

However, today’s semi-final is going to be exciting to watch to see whether Men in Blue will seek revenge for their 2019 semi-final world cup defeat.