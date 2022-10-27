84 years of service to the nation
India win toss, opt to bat against Netherlands

By PTI
India win toss, opt to bat against Netherlands
Sydney, Oct 27: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match at the SCG here on Thursday.

Both India and Netherlands have fielded unchanged playing XIs.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards(wk/c), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper,Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

