India vs Australia T20 tickets now available for purchase

Guwahati, Nov 9: The much-anticipated T20 International match between India and Australia is scheduled to take place at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati on November 28, 2023. The tickets for this exciting event will be available for purchase starting Thursday (November 9).

The tickets can be acquired through the official ticketing platform, BookMyShow, from today.

Student tickets are priced at Rs 500 while the general ticket price range starts from Rs 750. The highest tickets are priced at Rs 4000.



