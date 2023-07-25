India vs Australia T20 match in Guwahati on November 28

GUWAHATI, July 25: Though Guwahati missed out to host a Cricket World Cup match, good news for the city cricket fans came when the BCCI announced the venues for the home season 2023-24, on Tuesday.

As per the fixture, the ACA Stadium in Barsapara here will host the 3rd T20 International between India and Australia.

“We are glad to announce that the ACA Stadium at Barsapara in Guwahati will be hosting the 3rd T20 International between India and Australia on November 28. We are thankful to the BCCI for their faith in us. We promise to do our best to make it a successful one,” an ACA press statement said on Tuesday.

Apart from hosting two IPL matches this year, the ACA Stadium has successfully hosted several ODIs and T20Is. The stadium also hosted England’s women's team for three ODIs.

The senior men’s teams of Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies have plied their trade here in this 38,000-capacity stadium.

Cricket fans were disappointed when the ICC announced the World Cup fixture in June with Guwahati missing out on the list of host cities. Guwahati, however, will get to host four practice matches of the mega event which begins on October 5.