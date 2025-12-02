India U17s qualify for Asian Cup, Assam trio shine in comeback win over Iran

Guwahati, Dec 2: On a cool Sunday evening in Ahmadabad, India’s Under-17 footballers showed what belief can do. They were a goal down, their qualification hopes looked faint and the pressure was immense.

Yet the Blue Colts found a way back to script a 2-1 win over Iran in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifier and secure their place in next year’s tournament in Saudi Arabia.

This will be India’s 10th appearance in the competition. The result felt special for many reasons but for Assam it carried an added emotion.

Assistant coach Subam Rabha, forward Rahan Ahmed and goalkeeper Manashjyoti Baruah are part of this spirited squad that refused to give in.

For Subam, the journey has been one of learning and quiet joy.

“This was my first time with the national side. My 40 days with the team will stay with me. Every day taught me something new. Beating Iran to get the qualification is the biggest takeaway,” he told The Assam Tribune on Monday.

India were drawn in Group D. They opened with a 1-1 draw against Palestine, then stepped up with a 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei but slipped against Lebanon 0-2. That made the Iran match a must win and nothing less.

“We just did it. The mindset of not giving up helped us to get past Iran. We were confident. We gave our best and we got the result,” said Rahan, who reached his home in Sivasagar on Monday evening.

The match itself almost mirrored the team’s campaign. India trailed early but kept pressing.

The equaliser lifted their spirit and the winner arrived through sheer persistence. Seven points put them level with Iran and ahead on head to head.

For Subam, an AFC A Licence coach, the moments on the touchline felt surreal.

“Standing in the dugout with the national anthem being played gives you goosebumps. To represent your country in any form is a huge feeling. The competition is intense and the teams are very professional. Even the smallest mistake can cost you. So winning against Chinese Taipei and Iran means a lot.”

He spoke warmly of head coach Bibiano Fernandes, the man who has quietly shaped India’s age group teams in recent years.

“For Bibiano coach the team always comes first. He leads by example. He is motivating and eager to teach. He is clear in his thoughts and that clarity reflects on the pitch,” Subam said.

The qualification in Ahmadabad was a reminder of what belief, preparation and collective intent can achieve. And for Assam’s football followers it was a night when three of their own stood tall on a national stage.