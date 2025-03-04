India to host 2nd Asian Yogasana Championships from March 29 to 31

New Delhi, March 4: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Yogasana Bharat has announced the staging of the 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship from March 29 to 31, 2025 here at the Indira Gandhi Arena. A minimum of 16 countries will be participating, with more expected to join, in the championship that aims to promote Yogasana as a sport on an international platform while embracing its rich heritage and deep-rooted cultural significance. The aim is to promote Yogasana as a sport globally and create a roadmap towards inclusion in the Olympics as a competitive sport.

The championship is supported by leading organisations, including the Olympic Council of Asia, World Yogasana, Asian Yogasana and Yogasana Indraprastha. With a vision to establish Yogasana as a mainstream global sport, the event will offer a display of balance, strength, and flexibility, highlighting the immense potential of the sport.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, highlighted India’s pivotal role in Yoga’s global journey, stating, “India, the birthplace of Yoga, is honoured to host the 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship. This event is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of our ancient wisdom evolving into a modern competitive sport. We are committed to making Yosgasana’s a global sporting discipline, and this championship is a significant step toward that goal. "Through this event, we showcase not just the athleticism of Yogasanas but also its power to transform lives, both physically and mentally. I look forward to this championship being a grand success and bringing together the principle of holistic well-being across the world, spearheaded by India.”

Sanjay Malpani, president of Asian Yogasana, emphasised the championship’s impact, saying, “The 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship is a defining moment in our mission to establish Yogasanas as a globally recognised sport. We are witnessing the fusion of tradition with modern athletic excellence. This championship is proof that Yogasana is not just a practice but a competitive sport that demands precision, endurance, and artistry. With every athlete who competes, we take one step closer to Yogasanas rightful place on the world stage.”

With the increasing recognition of Yogasana as a sport, the championship is expected to draw significant attention from the global sporting community. It serves as a stepping stone toward Yogasana’s inclusion in international multi-sport events, fostering awareness and enthusiasm for this ancient practice in a modern sporting framework.

Jaideep Arya, secretary general, World Yogasana said that " The 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship in New Delhi brings together exceptional athletes from across Asia, showcasing the strength, flexibility, and discipline that define this ancient practice. We are proud to witness the growing enthusiasm for Yogasana and remain committed to its development as a mainstream sporting discipline. May this event inspire future generations to embrace Yogasana for both excellence in competition and holistic well-being."

Udit Sheth, president of Yogasana Bharat, added, "This championship is a beacon of India’s leadership in the global Yogasana movement. As the world increasingly recognises the immense benefits of Yogasanas, we stand at the forefront, shaping its future as a sport. Our mission is to provide young athletes with a platform to shine, to elevate Yogasanas to premier sporting events, and to reinforce India’s commitment to sharing this invaluable heritage with the world."