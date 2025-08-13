Blue Tigresses’ historic Asian Cup qualification continues to inspire

Guwahati, Aug 13: On July 5, under the bright lights of the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium, the Indian women’s football team stood on the brink. In front of them were higher-ranked Thailand, the home crowd roaring behind their team. For the Blue Tigresses, it was a do-or-die clash in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifier.

The tension was real, but there was no fear.

“In the team meeting before the match, we reminded ourselves that we had played football for so many years, but rarely had the chance to make history,” forward Dangmei Grace recalled in a conversation with The Assam Tribune. “This was that moment. We couldn’t let it pass.”

And they didn’t. Against the odds, India stunned Thailand 2-1, punching their ticket to the 2026 continental showpiece in Australia. It was more than a victory – it was a milestone. For the first time ever, India had earned their place through a successful qualifying campaign. Their last appearance, in 2003, came without qualifiers. In 2022, they made it as hosts, only to withdraw due to a COVID outbreak.

“We told ourselves this was the last game of our lives and we had to win. We fought like a unit,” Dangmei said.

The road to qualification had been commanding. They began with a thumping 13-0 win over Mongolia, followed by 4-0 against Timor-Leste, 5-0 over Iraq, and then the historic 2-1 win over Thailand – with Sangita Basfore scoring both goals in the decider.

Bangladesh’s qualification a day earlier gave the Indian camp an extra push. “The night before, in my room, we were talking – if Bangladesh, a lower-ranked side, could make it, why not us? It became a matter of pride,” said Dangmei, who is currently back home in Churachandpur, Manipur.

For her, this achievement is bigger than just the qualification. “It’s a huge moment for Indian women’s football. It shows the younger generation that we can do big things even with limited resources and sponsors. It’s a platform for the future.”

But there is no resting on laurels. The target now is the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. Six teams will qualify directly from the Asian Cup, with two more spots available via inter-confederation play-offs.

At 29, and with 90 caps to her name, Dangmei is one of the senior voices in the squad. She has played abroad with FC Sevinch in Uzbekistan and knows the value of competitive football. “The Indian Women’s League has helped, but we need longer seasons and more tournaments, like the men have. I even told the organisers during the Durand Cup inauguration in Imphal – why not have a Durand Cup for women?”

Her belief is clear – the more they play, the better they will get. In the off-season, the players keep each other accountable in their WhatsApp group. “We motivate each other to work on fitness and rehab. Anju (Tamang) recently messaged, ‘Let’s not waste a single day… we must be ready to challenge higher-ranked teams.’ That’s the vibe we want to keep alive.”

For Dangmei and the Blue Tigresses, history has been made. But in their minds, the real journey is only beginning.