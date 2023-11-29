India shine at Asian Arm wrestling Cup 2023, win 9 medals

New Delhi, Nov 29: The dominance of the Indian Armwrestlers was once again in the spotlight as the Indian contingent showcased an unparalleled display of skill and determination, clinching an outstanding nine medals at the recently concluded Asian Armwrestling Cup 2023.

This remarkable feat not only underscores India’s prowess in the sport but also solidifies its place among the elite in the Asian Armwrestling circuit.

The Indian contingent won a total of nine medals, which include three gold, two silver and four bronze medals. The contingent was captained by para-athlete BV Srinivas, possibly the first time an Indian sports contingent has been led by a para-athlete.

Srinivas has been into Armwrestling for the past four years and is a personal fitness trainer with his own start-up, 'BVS Fitness Source'. He won the silver medal in the Standing Category in the 2019 National Armwrestling Championship in Bhilai and stood 4th in the World Armwrestling Championship in Romania in 2019.

Srinivas took part in the 90kg Para category in both Left and Right-hand positions and secured gold medals in both. Laxman Singh Bhandari secured a gold medal in the 70kg Grand Master category (right-hand position) and a silver medal in the Grand Master left-hand position. Krishna Kumar won the silver medal in the Para 75 kg+ category (right-hand position). Shrimant Jha secured the bronze medal in the Para 85 kg+ category in the right-hand position. Meanwhile, Airikmenlang Shabong (50kg) and Wanda Syiemiong (60kg) clinched the bronze medal in the right-hand position. Senebi Syngkli won the bronze medal in the 55kg senior category in the left-hand position. Overall, India took third place in the Para Competition which was a big achievement for the para-athletes.

Preeti Jhangiani, president of the People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI), voiced her pride and the success of the Indian armwrestlers at the Asian Armwrestling Cup 2023. She said, “The Indian Armwrestlers have etched their names in history at the Asian Armwrestling Cup 2023. Their unwavering dedication has not only secured victories but has also raised our nation’s pride to new heights. I am sure that going forward, our armwrestlers will bring more accolades back home.”