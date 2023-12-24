India secures first-ever Test victory against Australia in women's cricket

Guwahati, Dec 24: In a historic moment, the Indian women’s cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur defeated Australia by 8 wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The triumph followed their previous success against England in a one-off Test.

Australia posted 219 in their first innings, with Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana taking seven wickets. In response, India scored 406, propelled by notable performances from Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma.

India, holding a lead of 187 runs, dismissed Australia for 233 in the second innings.