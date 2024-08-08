India secures bronze in Olympic hockey thriller after 52 years

Guwahati, Aug 8: In a thrilling showdown at the Paris Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team clinched the bronze medal by defeating Spain 2-1 in the playoff match, marking the nation’s first non-shooting medal of the Games. This victory also holds historical significance, as it is the first time in 52 years that India has won back-to-back hockey medals at the Olympics.



Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led the charge, scoring both of India’s goals in quick succession during the 30th and 33rd minutes. Spain’s only response came from their captain, Marc Miralles, who found the net in the 18th minute.

The match was a momentous occasion, as it was the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics that India and Spain faced off in an Olympic medal-deciding game. Back then, India had emerged victorious with a 4-3 win in the final, securing their last hockey gold at the Games.