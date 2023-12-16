85 years of service to the nation
Sports

India registers biggest win in women’s Test history, beats England by 347 runs

By The Assam Tribune
India registers biggest win in women's Test history, beats England by 347 runs
Guwahati, Dec 16: India achieves a historic victory in women's Test cricket, defeating England by 347 runs at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Setting a formidable 478-run target, India declared at 186/6 and bowled out England for 131 in 27.3 overs.

This win marks India's first at home against England. The team now prepares to face Australia in a one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium from December 21-24.

Deepti Sharma is adjudged the player of the match for her incredible bowling performance, claiming 9 wickets and scoring 87 runs in the match.

Brief scores: India Women 428 & 186/6 (Harmanpreet Kau 44 n.o.; Charlie Dean 4/68). England Women 136 (Nat Sciver-Brint 59; Deepti Sharma 5/7). At stumps, Day 2.

