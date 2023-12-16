India registers biggest win in women’s Test history, beats England by 347 runs

Guwahati, Dec 16: India achieves a historic victory in women's Test cricket, defeating England by 347 runs at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Setting a formidable 478-run target, India declared at 186/6 and bowled out England for 131 in 27.3 overs.

This win marks India's first at home against England. The team now prepares to face Australia in a one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium from December 21-24.

Deepti Sharma is adjudged the player of the match for her incredible bowling performance, claiming 9 wickets and scoring 87 runs in the match.

Brief scores: India Women 428 & 186/6 (Harmanpreet Kau 44 n.o.; Charlie Dean 4/68). England Women 136 (Nat Sciver-Brint 59; Deepti Sharma 5/7). At stumps, Day 2.