India post 179/2 against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

Sydney, Oct 27: India scored 179 for 2 against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) -- all scoring scintillating fifties.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each.

