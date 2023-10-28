India finishes 5th at Asian Para Games 2023 with 111 medals in total

Guwahati, Oct 28: Indian Para athletes achieved a historic milestone on Saturday as they concluded their Hangzhou Asian Para Games with a record-breaking collection of 111 medals overall, including 29 gold, 31 silver, and 51 bronze.

Earlier, in the men's T-47 400m race on Saturday, Dilip Gavit won his 26th gold medal, helping India reach the coveted 100 medal threshold.

India finished fifth in the medal count, with China leading the standings with 521 medals (214 gold, 167 silver, 140 bronze), followed by Iran (44 gold, 46 silver, 41 bronze), Japan (42 gold, 49 silver, 59 bronze) and Korea (30 gold, 33 silver, 40 bronze).

It may be mentioned that India surpassed its 2018 total to surpass its best-ever gold medal total at the Asian Para Games.