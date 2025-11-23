India dominate day 1 of Guwahati test, South Africa stutter to 246/6

Guwahati, Nov 23: India finished the opening day of Guwahati’s first-ever Test in a commanding position after a clinical bowling performance limited South Africa to 246 for 6 in 81.5 overs, with play curtailed early due to low light.

The much-discussed red-soil surface at the ACA Stadium, which had raised concerns following the three-day finish in Kolkata, provided a balanced contest, offering enough assistance to bowlers without appearing hostile to batters.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma chose to bat after winning the toss, extending India’s disappointing run at the coin toss to eight losses in their last nine Tests.

The visitors made a watchful start, with openers Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi negotiating the new ball cautiously. The pair added a steady 82 for the first wicket, capitalising on India’s inability to strike early despite disciplined lines.

Jasprit Bumrah, however, looked threatening from the outset. Bowling with pace and precision, he repeatedly beat the bat and created chances.

He should have removed Markram early when the batter edged a sharp delivery in just the sixth over, but KL Rahul spilled a regulation catch at second slip.

Bumrah remained undeterred, eventually getting his reward as Markram edged one that straightened off the seam and was caught for 38, moments before an early interval caused by deteriorating light.

India’s control tightened in the middle session, led by the introduction of Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist spinner found appreciable grip and variation from the surface, using flight and dip to unsettle the South African middle order.

His biggest strike came against Ryan Rickelton, who had looked composed in compiling 55 before being deceived by a delivery that dipped sharply and turned, allowing Rishabh Pant to complete a tidy catch.

Tristan Stubbs provided brief counter-attacking intent, striking two sixes and four boundaries as he threatened to shift momentum.

However, he too fell just short of a half-century, edging to Rahul at slip and reinforcing a recurring pattern of South African batters getting starts but failing to convert them into meaningful scores.

Temba Bavuma endured a difficult stay at the crease and was dismissed cheaply after misreading Ravindra Jadeja and chipping the ball straight to mid-on.

Kuldeep further deepened South Africa’s troubles by removing Wiaan Mulder, who attempted a tentative shot without getting to the pitch of the ball and presented a simple catch to short mid-on.

His spell of 3 for 48 in 17 overs proved central in ensuring South Africa never fully seized the initiative.

Mohammed Siraj delivered a key blow late in the day after the second new ball was taken, striking to maintain India’s momentum.

Although South Africa managed to push past 240, the absence of any significant half-century or century underlined India’s dominance.

By stumps, Senuran Muthusamy remained unbeaten on 25 alongside Kyle Verreynne on 1, with South Africa still faced with the task of adding crucial lower-order runs on Day 2.

India also fielded a reshuffled playing XI, bringing in Nitish Kumar Reddy in place of Shubman Gill and handing Sai Sudharsan a Test debut in place of Axar Patel. Reddy impressed with his energy in the field, while anticipation remains high for Sudharsan’s first innings performance.

Despite a few missed opportunities in the field, India maintained sustained pressure through disciplined bowling spells, exploiting both seam movement and turn.

With South Africa struggling to build substantial partnerships, the hosts will approach Day 2 confident of wrapping up the innings quickly and setting the tone for what promises to be a memorable first Test in Guwahati.