India cancel intra-squad match at WACA ahead of BGT: Reports

New Delhi, Nov 1: The three-day intra-squad game between India Test team and India A, scheduled to be played behind closed doors from November 15-17 at the WACA ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has reportedly been cancelled.

It means that India’s first match on tour of Australia will be the five-match Test series opener at Perth Stadium on November 22. A report in ESPNCricinfo on Thursday said India's hierarchy changed plans and instead of the three-day intra-squad game, they have opted for the squad to train at that time via net sessions and centre wicket match simulation scenarios at the WACA.

When India last won on their tours of Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21 with identical 2-1 margins, they began with a tour game. In 2018/19, they played a four-day game against a Cricket Australia XI side, while their 2020/21 trip started with a three-day game against Australia A.

India's squad, captained by Rohit Sharma, is set to depart for Australia around November 10 after the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai finishes on November 5. On the other hand, India A, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, are playing their first four-day game against Australia A in Mackay, followed by the second game at the MCG happening next week.

The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will see India and Australia play Test matches in Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball match), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney from November 22 to January 7, 2025. It will also be the first five-match Test series between India and Australia since 1991/92. Apart from eyeing to win their third straight Test series in Australia, the tour is extremely important for India to seal their place in next year’s World Test Championship final, especially after losing Test series at home to 2021 winners New Zealand.