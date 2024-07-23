India boys to meet England for 5th spot in World Junior team squash

Houston, July 23: India boys beat South Africa 2-0 while the girls lost to England by an identical margin in the 5-8th positions matches of the World Junior Squash Championships Team competition. The boys will meet England for fifth position while the girls will take on Hong Kong for the seventh in the final round of matches.

India results (5-8th positions):

Boys: India bt South Africa 2-0 (Shaurya Bawa bt Connor Earl 12-10, 7-11,11-6, 11-7; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Judah Phillips 11-4, 11-4, 11-8).

Girls: India lost to England 0-2 (Shameena Riaz lost to Amelie Haworth 8-11, 4-11,10-12; Unnati Tripathi lost to Emily Coulcher-Porter 8-11,12-14, 4-11).