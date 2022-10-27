84 years of service to the nation
Sports

India beat Netherlands by 56 runs to register second win in T20WC

By PTI
India beat Netherlands by 56 runs to register second win in T20WC
Photo: Meta

Sydney, Oct 27: India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs to register their second consecutive win in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Electing to bat, India scored 179 for 2 and then restricted Netherlands to 123 for 9.

India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) -- all scoring scintillating fifties.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each.

Defending pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9) and Arshdeep Singh (2/37) and the spin duo of Axar Patel (2/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) shone bright with the ball for India.

Tim Pringle (20 off 15) top-scored for The Netherlands.

Brief Score:

India: 179 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53, Suryakumar Yadav 51 not out; Paul van Meekeren 1/32).

The Netherlands: 123 for 9 in 20 overs (Tim Pringle 20; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/9, Axar Patel 2/18, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21, Arshdeep Singh 2/37).

PTI


