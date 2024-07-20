India advance in style in World Junior squash team event

Houston, July 20: India boys beat Brazil 3-0 to top three team Group F with a clean slate on Friday in the team event of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston and will meet Canada in the pre-quarterfinals.



India girls beat Brazil and Australia by an identical 3-0 margin to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth and will play Hong Kong in their concluding Group D league match.



India results:



Boys (Group F):



India bt Brazil 3-0 (Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Caio Paiva 11-1,11-4,11-7; Shaurya Bawa bt Isaias Silva 12-10, 11-7, 6-11, 5-11,11-8; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Lucas Carlson 11-4, 11-7,11-6).



Girls (Group D):



India bt Brazil 3-0 (Nirupama Dubey bt Gabriella El-Masry 11-3, 11-2, 11-4; Anahat Singh bt Laura Da Silva 11-5, 11-2,11-3; Unnati Tripathi bt Alix Borges 11-4, 11-5, 11-3).



India bt Australia 3-0 (Shameena Riaz bt Emily Lamb 11-6,11-13,11-4,11-3; Anahat bt Hannah Slyth 11-4, 11-1, 11-3; Nirupama bt Joanne Joseph 11-5, 11-3,11-5).