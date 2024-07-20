86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports

India advance in style in World Junior squash team event

By IANS

Houston, July 20: India boys beat Brazil 3-0 to top three team Group F with a clean slate on Friday in the team event of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston and will meet Canada in the pre-quarterfinals.

India girls beat Brazil and Australia by an identical 3-0 margin to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth and will play Hong Kong in their concluding Group D league match.

India results:

Boys (Group F):

India bt Brazil 3-0 (Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Caio Paiva 11-1,11-4,11-7; Shaurya Bawa bt Isaias Silva 12-10, 11-7, 6-11, 5-11,11-8; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Lucas Carlson 11-4, 11-7,11-6).

Girls (Group D):

India bt Brazil 3-0 (Nirupama Dubey bt Gabriella El-Masry 11-3, 11-2, 11-4; Anahat Singh bt Laura Da Silva 11-5, 11-2,11-3; Unnati Tripathi bt Alix Borges 11-4, 11-5, 11-3).

India bt Australia 3-0 (Shameena Riaz bt Emily Lamb 11-6,11-13,11-4,11-3; Anahat bt Hannah Slyth 11-4, 11-1, 11-3; Nirupama bt Joanne Joseph 11-5, 11-3,11-5).

IANS


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick