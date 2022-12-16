India 36/0 in second innings against Bangladesh at lunch on Day 3

Chattogram, Dec 16: India were 36 for no loss in the second innings at lunch after bowling Bangladesh out for a meagre 150 on the third day in the opening Test.

Skipper KL Rahul was batting on 20 while Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 15

India enjoy a 290-run overall lead over the hosts not having enforced follow-on.

The visitors had earlier bowled out Bangladesh in 55.5 overs with Kuldeep Yadav (5/40) grabbing his third five-wicket haul.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 404 all out in 133.5 overs and 36 for no loss in 15 overs (Kl Rahul 20 not out, Shubman Gill 15 not out)

Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 55.5 overs (M Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25, Kuldeep Yadav 5/40).