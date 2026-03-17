Inaara Mehta secures global top spot at FEI Dressage Challenge

Mumbai, March 17:The Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) has officially declared its rankings for the FEI World Dressage Challenge (WDC) 2025, with India’s young equestrian talent, Inaara Mehta Luthria, delivering an exceptional performance on the global stage.

Representing the Amateur Riders’ Club, Mumbai, the 15-year-old rider competed astride her horse, Dasha Deluxe, achieving an impressive score of 69.875% in the Youth Category (12–16 years). Inaara secured the No.1 rank in India, No.1 in FEI Zone 9 (comprising India, Singapore, Philippines, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and China), and an outstanding No.6 rank in the world.

Inaara was also selected to represent Team India alongside Gaurav Pundir, Miraya R. Dadabhoy, and Samanna Everaa T. The team delivered a commendable performance, securing the No.1 position in FEI Zone 9 and ranking No.7 globally.

The FEI World Dressage Challenge is a unique global initiative designed to promote dressage worldwide.

Under this format, international judges travel across participating countries throughout the year to evaluate riders locally, ensuring a fair and consistent standard of judging while eliminating the need for horses and riders to travel internationally. In 2024, India was judged by Natalia Rubashko from Belarus.

Inaara Mehta Luthria is a student of Hillspring International School. Reflecting on her achievement, she said, “I am extremely grateful to my parents and my coach, Hriday Chheda, who have continuously supported me and helped me through this journey. My horse, Dasha Deluxe and I have formed a strong bond which truly enriched my experience and made it successful.”

This remarkable achievement highlights the growing prominence of Indian equestrian talent on the global stage and underscores the country’s continued progress in the sport.

Established in 1942, The Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) is one of the oldest and largest private civilian horse-riding clubs in Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, India, offering riding throughout the year to members as well as non-members. The club provides professional training in all disciplines of equestrian sport like Polo, Show Jumping and Dressage as well as houses about 150 horses. It has been the driving force for the growth of equestrian sport for over 84 years.

--IANS



