‘Impact Player of the Match’ medal goes to Hardik Pandya after Oman encounter

Abu Dhabi, Sep 20: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya received the ‘Impact Player’ medal for his brilliant fielding efforts in the side’s recent Asia Cup clash against Oman on Friday.

The Baroda cricketer displayed some impressive fielding efforts and executed a brilliant catch near the ropes to dismiss the opposition’s opening batter, Aamir Kaleem, who played a noteworthy knock and scored 64 runs off 46 deliveries to mount pressure on the Men in Blue.

Harshit Rana, who made his way into the XI after missing the first two games, bowled an off-cutter on the pads as Kaleem got on his knees looking to sweep it over deep third man, but couldn’t connect the ball as he wished to. Pandya put in a brilliant effort to complete a stunning running catch on the fence.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video of their medal ceremony tradition, which they follow after all the games/series, where head coach Gautam Gambhir asked the squad’s training assistant Dayanand Garani to announce the winner.

After receiving the honour, Pandya, in his speech, said, “I think we had a very good game today as a group. We were tested. It was hot. But at the same point of time everyone came and played their role. On 21st, it’s just another game. Let’s play the game when it’s played, not before it. Good luck, guys.”

Furthermore, Pandya dedicated the medal to Garani and his team and put it around his neck, saying, “I would like to give this (medal) to Daya from my side. Daya, you can keep this from me. This is for the effort you guys put in while giving us fielding drills.”

The Men in Blue are set to begin their Super Fours campaign at the Asia Cup with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan, followed by one game each against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Of the four teams, the sides that finish in the top two of the points table will face off in the final.





