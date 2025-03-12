IML: India Masters to play first semifinal on Thursday

Raipur, March 12: Sri Lanka Masters, India Masters, West Indies Masters and Australia Masters have qualified for the semi-finals of the inaugural International Masters League. India Masters, who are second in the points table with eight points from their five league games, will play the first semi-final at Raipur on Thursday. They will play the team that finishes third in the points table. Sri Lanka Masters, who have topped the points table with eight points and a superior Net Run Rate, will play the team that finishes fourth at the league stage, in the second semi-final on Friday in Raipur.

The third and fourth places in the points table will become clear after the last league game between Australia Masters and England Masters, which will be played in Raipur later today. Currently, Australia Masters are at four points with one game to play, and West Indies Masters are at six points after playing all their matches. The final of the IML will also be played at Raipur March 16. The tournament will feature six teams, each led by legendary figures of cricket. Leading India is the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, while the West Indies team captained by the charismatic Brian Lara.

Sri Lanka’s team is led by the elegant Kumar Sangakkara, with Australia’s charge headed by the dynamic Shane Watson. England's squad was under the leadership of the accomplished Eoin Morgan and South Africa’s team was captained by the all-round maestro Jacques Kallis. The D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium hosted the IML league stage matches. The final phase of the tournament, including the semifinals and the grand finale, will be hosted in Raipur, ensuring a grand conclusion to the league.