‘I’m going to miss him: Pizarro on Thomas Muller’s exit

Guwahati, Aug 22: For more than two decades, Claudio Pizarro was a familiar sight in German football — clinical in front of goal, always smiling off the pitch, and often defying the passage of time. It was no surprise then that he was once nicknamed the 'Benjamin Button of the Bundesliga', a striker who seemed to grow younger with each passing season, playing and scoring until the age of 41.

As the Bundesliga gears up for another season, The Assam Tribune caught up with the Peruvian legend to hear his thoughts on the German league, his former teammate Thomas Muller, and the growth of football in India.

On Thomas Muller

This season marks the first in two decades that Muller will not be in Bayern Munich colours, having joined Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer. For Pizarro, who shared the pitch with him at Bayern, it is a bittersweet moment.

“I’m going to miss him too,” Pizarro said in a virtual interaction on Thursday. “He’s a great player and a great friend. But football is like that — things change, and you have to adapt. He was a big part of Bayern’s success, scoring many goals and contributing a lot to the team and community.”

While Muller may have left Munich, Pizarro believes his story with Bayern is far from over. “I’m pretty sure he’s going to come back at some point. Maybe not as a player, but in another role. For now, it’s a new chapter for him in MLS, and I think he’ll help the team there while enjoying football in a different environment.”

A career of goals and trophies

Pizarro himself knows what it means to adapt. After arriving in Germany with Werder Bremen in 1999, he quickly established himself as a technically gifted striker. Bayern soon came calling in 2001, where he won the Intercontinental Cup in his first season. Over two stints with the club, he became part of one of Bayern’s most successful eras, including the legendary treble-winning side of 2013. In all, he lifted six Bundesliga titles and five DFB Cups.

Yet Pizarro’s legacy was not just about goals. His attitude and presence in the dressing room earned him respect from teammates and fans alike.

Thoughts on Indian football

The Peruvian, who visited India last year, also spoke warmly about his experience here. “I like India, and I hope I can come back soon,” he said. “I think working with the youth is very important. If you build the foundation properly, you will see results in the future. Right now, maybe the players are not that strong, but if you bring in people who can guide the new generation, it will change football in the years to come.”

Kompany’s coaching and Bayern’s future

Pizarro is also closely watching developments at Bayern, where Vincent Kompany has taken charge as head coach. “When Pep Guardiola says someone will be a good coach, you listen. Kompany has his own philosophy, and of course, the first year is never easy. But I’m excited about what he’s building. If things go well, he could be at Bayern for a long time.”

Known for wearing the number 14 jersey throughout his career, Pizarro smiled when asked about Bayern’s new signing Luis Diaz taking the same number. “It was always my lucky number. I felt good when I had it, and I’m excited that Luis is wearing it now.”

Prediction for the new season

As for the upcoming season, the Bundesliga legend has little doubt about where the trophy is heading. “I watched Bayern’s game last weekend. They dominated, created chances, and showed great quality. For me, they are still the favourites to win the league.”





Claudio Pizarro at a glance

Full name: Claudio Miguel Pizarro Bosio

Born: Oct. 3, 1978 in Callao, Peru

Position: Striker

Clubs in Bundesliga: Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich, 1. FC Köln

Bundesliga debut: Aug 28, 1999 (Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin)

Bundesliga record: 490 matches, 197 goals

Honours:

6 Bundesliga titles (with Bayern Munich)

6 DFB-Pokal Cups

1 UEFA Champions League (2012-13, Bayern Munich)

Special records:

Oldest goalscorer in Bundesliga history (40 years, 227 days)

Oldest player to score a hat-trick in Bundesliga (37 years)

Most goals by a foreign player in the Bundesliga until Robert Lewandowski broke the record

Nicknames: Pizza-Man, Andean Bomber

Known for: Longevity, clinical finishing, humility, and being a fan favourite across rival clubs

Club ambassador for Bayern Munich post-retirement