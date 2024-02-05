IIT-Bombay Racing tops overall at 'Formula Bharat 2024'

Mumbai, Feb 5:The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Racing team bagged the top honours at the Formula Bharat 2024, emerging as the overall champions in the Electric Vehicle Category, besides shining in other categories, officials said here on Monday.

The team outshone 41 other teams from across India and garnered several accolades at the event held recently.

In the Electric category, the IIT-B team secured the first place overall and also emerged victorious in Static events, bagging the first place, from among 41 competing teams from all over India.

In the Cost Event, the team came in second place, while in the Vehicle Dynamics (VED) category, they secured third place.

Additionally, the IIT-B team, led by the Faculty Advisor Prof. Sandeep Anand of Electrical Engineering, also received a Special Award for the best control system at the event.

The Formula Bharat is an Indian Formula Student-style engineering design competition that attracts participation of universities and colleges from across the country, to compete with a life-size formula-style vehicle in areas of engineering design, overall cost, marketability and dynamic performance.

It replicates the global student Formula series hosted in around 11 countries every year.